Hays man hospitalized after motorcycle, school bus crash

LANE COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Sunday in Lane County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1988 Blue Bird Bus from USD 482 Dighton and driven by Mark Duane Hager, 48, Ness City, was westbound on Kansas 96 nine miles east of Dighton attempting a left turn.

At the same time, a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Paul Dean Simpson, 58, Hays, was attempting to pass the bus on the left. The motorcycle struck the bus on the driver’s side steering axel.

EMS transported Simpson to Wesley Medical Center.

Hager, four teens and one other adult on the bus were not injured. Simpson was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.