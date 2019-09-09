Great Bend school district seeking feedback following failed bond issue

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton says he would like to put together information to present to the Board of Education to see what the next plan is following a failed bond issue. Thexton addressed the board Monday night following last week’s results from a mail-in ballot that rejected a $44.87 million school bond issue. Part of that information will include how other districts across the state have responded once a bond issue election failed.

“We understand the sensitivity of taxes and some have more ‘skin in the game’ and we get that too,” said Thexton. “We want to make something that is agreeable by the majority of the community and make our district the best it can be with what we have.”

So, when can a bond be presented to the voters again? Thexton says only one school bond can be presented to voters per calendar year and there has to be enough money under the state’s bond cap.

Discussion with SJCF Architects will continue but with no extra cost to the district.

“The architect’s job was to help us with the master plan and we have fulfilled our obligation, but it would not cost any more to continue to have the architect look at the plan with us,” Thexton said.

Thexton added the district will value the community’s feedback on features they view important in the bond and what would make them vote ‘yes’ versus ‘no.’

Thexton mentioned the bond issue was a good process to go through to identify the district’s needs and that it is not over yet.

