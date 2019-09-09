Former Lt. Gov. announces run in Kan. first congressional district

Former Lt. Governor and fifth-generation Kansan, Tracey Mann, has announced his candidacy for Kansas’ First Congressional District.

“America faces urgent threats to our freedom. While President Trump is doing his best to right the ship, too many Washington politicians want to redefine our founding values and ideals. Socialism is on the rise. Efforts to impose government-run health care, increase taxes, restrict religious freedom and erode the Second Amendment are part of the same agenda. America needs leaders who will stand up to meet this challenge and fight to protect our founding beliefs,” Mann said.

“I was raised by wonderful parents on our family farm where I learned the values of hard work, perseverance, and service. I recognize that to whom much is given much is required. When I served as Jerry Moran’s first intern I never imagined I would be the 50th Lt. Governor of Kansas. I believe that every generation of Americans has a responsibility to leave our country better off and stronger than how we found it. This is our moment to step up and serve,” Mann said.

Mann plans to run on a platform of bringing Kansas values and a voice for Kansas agriculture to Washington. The father of four beautiful children, Mann is strongly pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. Raised on a family farm in Quinter, Kan., Mann learned first-hand the value of hard work and how important it is that Washington stays out of the way of Kansas producers. Mann supports President Trump’s efforts to build the wall and curb illegal immigration.

“I will fight to restore fiscal discipline in Congress and will support sound agricultural policy. My experience in agriculture and business has taught me that politicians don’t create jobs; risk-takers and entrepreneurs create jobs. In Congress, I will do everything in my power to help job creators succeed. But above all, I will put Kansans and our Kansas values first.”

Mann attended Kansas State University where he studied agricultural economics and was elected student body president. After college, Mann started a career in commercial real estate.

Mann has served on the Board of Directors of many Kansas organizations including Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership (KARL), Kansas Chamber of Commerce, and The City Teen Center in Salina.

Mann and his wife, Audrey, live in Salina with their four children (Quincy, Austin, Whitney, and Elise).