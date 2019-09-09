Former Larned Indian named KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week

6-3 | 200 lbs. | Sr. | WR | Larned, Kan.

Opponent: Bethany (Kan.)(0-1)

Score: 34-14 Result: W Site: H

Punting Statistics

Punt Returns – # of Returns: 2 Total Yards: 55 Long: 31 # of TDs: 0

Galliart is currently ranked #1 in the NAIA after averaging 27.5 yards per punt return in Saturday’s victory. Both of his returns (24 & 31 yards) crossed back into Swede territory, breaking multiple tackles on each to do so. His second return set up the offense 25 yards out of the end zone, directly resulting in a Bethel touchdown.

Galliart and the Threshers are on the road this weekend, taking on the Avila University Eagles (0-1, 0-1) at 1:00 PM on September 14.