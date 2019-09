bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team used two second half goals Sunday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex, extending their winning streak to three in a 2-0 victory over Rose State College.

The Cougars improve to 4-0-1 on the young season, while the Raiders drop to 2-2-0. Barton will head back out on the road Wednesday evening in returning to conference play for a 7:30 p.m. kick at Hesston College.