Cop Shop (9/6 – 9/8)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/6)

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:31 p.m. a two-vehicle accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & Patton Road.

9/7

Fire

At 8:35 a.m. a fire was reported at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 9:58 a.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of N. Washington Avenue.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 10:06 a.m. a burglary was reported at 41 NE 70 Avenue.

Injury Accident

At 10:29 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 10 Avenue & NE 20 Road.

Structure Fire

At 10:41 a.m. a fire was reported at 1105 NE 100 Road in Claflin.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:39 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 11:55 a.m. a theft was reported at 4 NW 30 Road Building A10L1.

At 12:54 p.m. a theft was reported in the 5700 block of Anchor Way.

Fire

At 8:59 p.m. a fire was reported at 631 NE 130 Avenue in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/6)

Falls

At 5:59 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2012 32nd Street 2A.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:53 a.m. a patrol unit was struck at 2027 Morton Street. No damage.

Criminal Damage

At 8:49 a.m. a report of someone damaging the driver’s side door to her vehicle at 1217 Williams.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:31 a.m. an accident was reported at 2027 Morton Street.

Sex Offense

At 1:51 p.m. a detective handled a sex offense call at 5210 10th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Theft

At 2:19 p.m. Zips Service, 2010 10th Street, reported a Chrysler minivan bearing KS C152799 failing to pay for $30 in fuel.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:27 p.m. an accident was reported at 815 Holland Street.

At 10:48 p.m. an accident was reported at 3607 10th Street.

Shots Fired

At 11:05 p.m. a report of hearing shots fired in the area of 2540 16th Street was made.

9/7

Fire

At 8:27 a.m. fire assistance was needed at 2501 Railroad Avenue.

EMS Assistance

At 9:34 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1101 Parrish Road.

Theft

At 10:39 a.m. theft of a shop vac from his garage was reported at 1220 Hoover Street.

Injury Accident

At 10:56 a.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:39 a.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Theft

At 1:45 p.m. theft of a bicycle was made at 2909 16th Street.

Chest Pain

At 1:52 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2204 Franklin Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 3:39 p.m. theft of money from his apartment was reported at 5210 10th Street 11.

Theft

At 6:41 p.m. theft of KS tag 534GRF was reported at 1220 9th Street. Tag was entered NCIC.

Domestic

At 6:54 p.m. Tucker Trevino was arrested for aggravated domestic battery, obstruction, battery LEO x3, and criminal damage after he resisted arrest at 1308 Monroe Street.

9/8

Theft

At 3:28 a.m. a report of Melissa Sanders driving his company vehicle without permission at Broadway & Main Street.

Sick Person

At 6:52 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3200 Main Street. Apt. 1.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:03 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4600 Camelot East.

At 11:24 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4200 10th Street 150.

Sick Person

At 12:46 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 421 Dogwood Street 5.

Criminal Damage

At 6:10 p.m. a report of someone damaging multiple vehicle in the lot at 514 Morton Street was made.

Overdose / Poisoning

At 8:12 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 4101 10th Street.