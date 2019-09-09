Candy Shop to open its doors Oct. 1 in Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

A new storefront is on display near Jack Kilby Square, and it will provide downtown Great Bend with quite the treat.

Sweet Dreams Candy Shop has taken over the 1917 Lakin Avenue location, previously Silverback Labs, and plan to open their doors Oct. 1.

Shane and Skylar Meeker own the store and Skyler says it has been a goal of hers to open a candy shop for years.

“It’s been a dream of mine for 11 years,” said Meeker. “We’re at a point in our lives that things have settled down enough that we thought we would give it a go.”

Skyler noted they did a lot of painting to the inside of the building, constructed shelves, and placed several jars throughout the store to display the candy. Settling on a location for the candy shop was not much of a challenge for the Meekers.

“At first, we drove the town and looked at all the empty buildings,” said Skyler Meeker. “The second we walked in, it just felt right. It was not too big, it was not too small, and it has character.”

Skyler says the store will feature bulk candies, gourmet nuts and trail mix, newer and retro candies, Dippin’ Dots, and glass bottled soda. Sweet Dreams Candy Shop wants to avoid stocking candies that can be found at your local grocery store.

The Candy Shop will open Oct. 1 and will have a grand opening Oct. 5 at 10 a.m.