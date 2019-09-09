AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1

2. Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2

3. Georgia 2-0 1385 3

4. LSU 2-0 1336 6

5. Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4

6. Ohio St. 2-0 1291 5

7. Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8

8. Auburn 2-0 1056 10

9. Florida 2-0 997 11

10. Michigan 2-0 936 7

11. Utah 2-0 905 13

12. Texas 1-1 877 9

13. Penn St. 2-0 781 15

14. Wisconsin 2-0 714 17

15. Oregon 1-1 677 16

16. Texas A&M 1-1 643 12

17. UCF 2-0 544 18

18. Michigan St. 2-0 495 19

19. Iowa 2-0 473 20

20. Washington St. 2-0 343 22

21. Maryland 2-0 207 NR

22. Boise St. 2-0 164 24

23. Washington 1-1 161 14

24. Southern Cal 2-0 137 NR

25. Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 96, California 95, Mississippi St. 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma St. 20, Memphis 12, Arizona St. 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian St. 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.