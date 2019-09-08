Sunday Sports Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to break out of his slump and Adam Wainwright pitched seven strong innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals maintain their lead atop the NL Central with a 10-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ozuna hit his 26th homer. The cleanup hitter also walked twice after having two hits in his 35 at-bats. Wainwright helped himself with a double and single while lasting seven innings for the second straight start.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Malik Knowles had 99 receiving yards and two touchdown catches and Skylar Thompson threw for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Kansas State beat Bowling Green 52-0 on Saturday afternoon.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A two-touchdown performance by CJ Marable fueled Coastal Carolina to a slim 12-7 victory over Kansas despite the heavily-anticipated return of Pooka Williams Jr.

MIAMI (AP) — Ryan McBroom doubled twice and had three RBI and the Kansas City Royals beat the Miami Marlins 7-2. McBroom’s bases-clearing double off Miami reliever Ryne Stanek in the seventh capped a six-run seventh inning. Jorge Soler hit his 41st homer, a solo blast in the ninth, and Hunter Dozier had two hits for the Royals, who have won six of seven.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State has announced a $105 million capital improvement project that includes a large renovation of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and additional projects to help other athletic programs. The school already has raised $69 million for the work, which will begin in May.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns, including a 61-yarder to Justin Jefferson with 2:27 left, and No. 6 LSU pulled out a wild 45-38 victory over No. 9 Texas. One of the most anticipated matchups delivered on its promise. Justin Jefferson caught three touchdowns for LSU and Burrow and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger riddled the defenses.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in just over two quarters and No. 4 Oklahoma rolled past South Dakota 70-14. It was Oklahoma’s highest points total since scoring 79 in a victory over North Texas in 2007.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Alan Bowman threw three touchdown passes, two to T.J. Vasher, and Texas Tech rode another strong defensive performance under new coach Matt Wells to a 38-3 victory over UTEP. The Red Raiders cruised despite a sluggish start from the offense a week after Bowman had the most yards passing in the nation. Texas Tech allowed just 131 yards total offense, the fewest since setting the school record by limiting Northwestern State of the FCS to 84 yards in the 2012 opener.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State utilized a dominant passing game that piled up 413 yards and scored five touchdowns, to roll past McNeese 56-14. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 12 of 18 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut until he exited the game early in the third quarter.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Denzel Mims caught three touchdown passes, Grayland Arnold returned a punt 73 yards for a score and Baylor beat UTSA 63-14. Charlie Brewer completed 12 of 16 passes for 163 yards and the three TDs to Mims while playing only the first half. The Bears have a four-game winning streak. Arnold’s punt return for a touchdown was the first for Baylor since 2005.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes, Missouri held rebuilding West Virginia to 171 yards of total offense, and the Tigers rolled to a 38-7 victory in their home opener. Albert Okwuegbunam had two touchdown grabs. Larry Rountree added 99 yards and a score on the ground. Nick Bolton had a pair of interceptions and returned the second for a fourth-quarter touchdown. West Virginia’s lone TD came in late in the game.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian to win a major championship by downing Serena Williams, 6-3, 7-5 at the U.S. Open. The 19-year-old Canadian blew a 5-1 lead in the second set before taking the next two games to deny Williams a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old Williams has lost her last four Grand Slam final appearances, including the 2018 U.S. Open.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) _ Trevor Lawrence threw for one touchdown and ran for another as top-ranked Clemson earned a 24-10 victory over No. 12 Texas Tech. Lawrence scrambled out of pressure as Justyn Ross broke behind defenders for an easy, 30-yard TD catch to put Clemson up for good. The Clemson quarterback was 24 of 35 passing for 268 yards as the defending national champions tied a school record with their 17th consecutive victory.

UNDATED (AP) _ Wide receiver Antonio Brown will sign a one-year contract with the New England Patriots after being released Saturday by the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots gave him a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, with $9 million guaranteed. Brown had been upset about his latest team fine from Oakland over an outburst at practice at general manager Mike Mayock. That fine allowed the Raiders to void more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years of Brown’s contract.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota Twins pitcher Michael Pineda has been suspended 60 games after testing positive for a banned diuretic. The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Pineda says in a statement he took an over-the-counter medication given to him by an acquaintance to help him manage his weight. Pineda was 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA this year.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 7 Miami 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Boston 1

Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 3

Final Houston 2 Seattle 1

Final Texas 9 Baltimore 4

Final Minnesota 5 Cleveland 3

Final L-A Angels 8 Chi White Sox 7

Final Oakland 10 Detroit 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 2 Cincinnati 0

Final Philadelphia 5 N-Y Mets 0

Final St. Louis 10 Pittsburgh 1

Final Milwaukee 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final Atlanta 5 Washington 4

Final San Diego 3 Colorado 0

Final San Francisco 1 L-A Dodgers 0

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Maryland 63 (21)Syracuse 20

Final (5)Ohio St. 42 Cincinnati 0

Final (7)Michigan 24 Army 21

Final (20)Iowa 30 Rutgers 0

Final (13)Utah 35 N. Illinois 17

Final (1)Clemson 24 (12)Texas A&M 10

Final Colorado 34 (25)Nebraska 31

Final (17)Wisconsin 61 Cent. Michigan 0

Final (2)Alabama 62 New Mexico St. 10

Final (3)Georgia 63 Murray St. 17

Final (22)Washington St. 59 N. Colorado 17

Final (18)UCF 48 FAU 14

Final (4)Oklahoma 70 South Dakota 14

Final (10)Auburn 24 Tulane 6

Final (6)LSU 45 (9)Texas 38

Final (15)Penn St. 45 Buffalo 13

Final (19)Michigan St. 51 W. Michigan 17

Final (16)Oregon 77 Nevada 6

Final (11)Florida 45 UT Martin 0

Final California 20 (14)Washington 19

Final Southern Cal 45 (23)Stanford 20