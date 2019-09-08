Panther Soccer gets 6-0 win over Wichita West

The Great Bend Panther Soccer team wrapped up play in the Wichita South Titan Classic on Saturday by picking up a 6-0 victory over Wichita West. The win gave the Panthers a 2-1 record in the season opening event that included a 4-3 overtime loss to Wichita Southeast and a 4-1 win over Wichita South.

Six different Panthers scored in Saturday’s win. Jesus “Chiny” Sanchez, Juan Sanchez, Alberto Herndandez, Francisco Garcia, Jamie Arellanes and Junior Franco all found the back of the net for Great Bend.

The Panthers return to action Monday as they host Salina Central at Cavanaugh Field at 6 p.m.