Monday Weather

Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.