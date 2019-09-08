Monday USD 428 School Board Meeting Agenda

September 9, 2019 5:00 p.m.

1. CALL TO ORDER ………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

1.1 Roll Call

1.2 Adoption of Agenda

1.3 Recognition of Visitors

1.4 Request to Speak Reminder

 Persons may present ideas or concerns regarding USD 428. The Board will take no action at this meeting. Such items will be referred to the appropriate administrator(s) for future information and researched and reported back to the Board at a later meeting. Personalities and behavior of employees are not to be presented during this period but are to be reported to the employee’s immediate supervisor. The president shall determine the amount of time to be spent for citizen participation.

1.5 Citizen’s Open Forum

2. RECOGNITIONS / ACHIEVEMENTS / PRESENTATIONS ……… Mr. Umphres

 None

3. COMMUNICATIONS ……………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

 Board Members’ Comments

 USD 428 Education Foundation

 Written Communications / Correspondence

4. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

A. Approval of vehicle bids……………………………… Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

Mr. Thexton will provide details regarding government rate quotes on three new fleet vehicles to accommodate travel for situations such as team

travel (i.e., golf, swimming, etc.), teacher travel to out-of-town

professional events, and more. Details will be provided at the meeting.

5. NEW BUSINESS

A. GBHS Band/Orchestra Spring Break Trip …………………………….. Mr. Umphres

In accordance with the Student Travel Policy, Director of Band Grant

Matthews, and Director of Orchestra Isaac Enochs will provide

information to board members regarding a proposed trip of the GBHS

Band and Orchestra. in March of 2020, to Kansas City, MO. The

administration recommends approval. (Attachment 5,A)

B. GBHS Spirit Competition Proposal ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

GBHS Activities Director David Meter will present information and

request approval for the GBHS spirit squads to participate in competitions.

Cheerleaders plan to compete at the 2019 KSHSAA Game Day Spirit

Showcase Competition on November 23, 2019, in Topeka, KS. Danceline

plans to attend the Innovative Dance Classic Wichita on February 15, 2020,

at Newton High School. The administration recommends approval.

C. Notification of Title VI B and Early Childhood

Flow-Through Budget Application……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

The public must be notified of the Title VI B and ECH budget, which

covers salaries for licensed special education staff salaries. The 2019-2020

application amounts to $983,822 for Title VI B pass-through funds

($10,194 higher than the prior-year) and $40,670 for ECH ($30 lower than

the prior-year). The budget application will be available for public review

at the Barton County Cooperative of Special Education for the next thirty

days.

D. Approval of Site Council Members ……………………………………… Mr. Umphres

Learning center principals submitted names of recommended 2019-2020

Site Council members for their schools. The administration recommends

approval. Questions regarding members on any of the Site Councils should

be directed to Mr. Thexton prior to the meeting. (Attachment 5,D)

6. ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT / CURRICULUM REPORT Mr. Popp / Mrs. Reiser / Mr. Umphres

A. Student Immunizations:

USD 428 will consider excluding students from school if required immunizations

are not current as of October 1. School nurses will monitor student immunization

records and relay information to the principals to make decisions on enforcing the

policy.

B. Kansas Reading Roadmap:

KRR has been a fixture in the district for the last four years. KRR has entirely

funded the After-School programs and Summer School programs for this entire

time. This year’s grant approval for over $500,000 will sustain the program for the

next year. The grant is now distributed directly to the district. The future of KRR

is unknown due to funding.

C. District Postsecondary Progress Data:

In pursuit of the new Kansas Education Systems Accreditation model (KESA),

KSDE has updated the school district’s postsecondary progress information. This

data measures how students perform once they graduate GBHS. (Attachment 6,C)

D. New Teacher Mentor Program:

USD 428 has been mentoring new teachers for two years for the past several years.

First-year teachers are assigned a mentor to meet with weekly. Second-year

teachers have the same mentor and meet every two weeks. Experienced teachers

new to the district are assigned to an Ambassador to help them adjust to a new

building at the beginning of the school year.

E. Professional Development classes:

Each year, new teachers must complete Instructional Model within the first two

years of their teaching contract with USD 428. There have been many updates to

the class. The district also offers Positive Classroom Management each year for

any teacher to take if they choose.

F. Teacher movement on the Salary Schedule:

More and more teachers are taking advantage of the opportunities the district

provides to move on the salary schedule. The courses offered, the PDC points

available, and the decrease in the required number of college credits to move has

helped teachers move on the salary schedule to increase their salary.

E. MTSS Update:

Principals and teachers have jumped right back in with the benchmarking

assessments and interventions. KRR will also start on the 9th. Our district has

continued to work on sustaining the MTSS process and training new staff in it.

G. Personnel Update:

All teaching positions have been filled in some manner. Because the teacher pool

is minimal, the administration will provide struggling teachers with tools and

resources to help them become stronger and more effective teachers.

I. Curriculum Meetings

 Curriculum Steering Committee: 9/3/19, next meeting 10/1/19

 Professional Development Council (PDC): 8/19/19, next meeting 9/9/19

7. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT…………………………Mr. Thexton / Mr. Umphres

A. Bond Campaign Results

B. Start of School

C. School Open Houses

D. Enrollment Numbers Update

E. Attendance Awareness Campaign, September 2019

F. Suicide Prevention Month and Week- September 8-14, 2019

G. Great Bend Reading Initiative Kick Off

H. Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet- September 14, 2019

I. Homecoming Activities with Wichita NW on September 20, 2019, 3:00 parade

J. KASB Fall Regional Roundtable at Stafford on 9/24/19, 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

K. Fire Safety and Awareness Week, October 6-12, “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape.

Plan and Practice Your Escape”

L. Bus Safety Week, October 21-25

M. Approval of Grants / Contributions (Attachment 7,M)

8. FINANCIAL PRESENTATION ………………………………………………. Mr. Thexton

9. CONSENT AGENDA …………………………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

A. Approval of BOE Meeting Minutes [August 12 and 16, 2019]

B. Bills and Financial Reports

C. Personnel Report (Attachment 9,C)

10. EXECUTIVE SESSION …………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres

The Board of Education will go into executive session.

11. UPCOMING MEETING DATES …………………………………………… Mr. Umphres

•KTOY Banquet: on September 14, 2019

•GBHS Homecoming: on September 20, 2019

•KASB Fall Regional Roundtable: on September 24, 2019, in Stafford, KS.

•BOE Luncheon Meeting: at noon on September 26, 2019, at Eisenhower Elementary

•Education Foundation Dinner: at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at

the GB Events Center

•Annual KASB Convention: on December 6-8, 2019, in Wichita, KS.

ADJOURNMENT …………………………………………………………………. Mr. Umphres