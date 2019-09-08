Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Scott Donovan. Guests include the Director of Sales and Customer Development at Nex-Tech Wireless Alishia Trippler.

9A-10A Trading Post with Dakota Tucker

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” with Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Pages in Time” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Karen Nueforth, Research Coordinator for the Barton County Historical Society.

11:30-12P Guests include the Vice-President of Instruction at Barton Community College Elaine Simmons and Dean of Academics Brian Howe who will talk about the College’s upcoming 50th anniversary celebration that will take place on September 28th on the Barton campus.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster @ Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6:00 KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6:00-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Company”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”