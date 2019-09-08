Kansas Task Force 1 set to arrive home from hurricane duty

Topeka, KS. – The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team comprised of members from multiple Kansas agencies was released from its deployment in North Carolina Saturday morning and is now traveling home after assisting in Hurricane Dorian response efforts. The team was expected back in Kansas Sunday afternoon, according to a media release from the State Fire Marshal.

Initially, Kansas Task Force 1 (KS-TF1) rostered a team of 42 first responders from across the Kansas to assist with operations in Florida as catastrophic Hurricane Dorian made its way toward the east coast of the US. However, after the storm turned north, and continued to barrel toward the Carolinas, they were requested for deployment in North Carolina. The team left Kansas last Monday for Florida, arrived in Florida on Tuesday, and by Thursday, they were headed to North Carolina.

“I am so proud of the quick, selfless response of our Kansas task force,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is reassuring to know that when disaster strikes, we have individuals who are ready, at a moment’s notice, to give their valuable time and expertise, not only in our own state, but wherever the call is needed. Multiple agencies gave up time and resources to assist our fellow states of Florida and North Carolina. It was a successful effort, and I am relieved that everyone has returned home safely.”

Agencies who deployed individuals/equipment included: Chanute Fire Department, City of Winfield, Coffeyville Fire Department, Derby Fire Department, Johnson County MED-ACT, Junction City Fire Department, Kansas City Kansas Fire Department, Kansas Task Force K9, Lawrence Fire Department, Manhattan Fire Department, Mission Township Fire Department, Olathe Fire Department, Office of the State Fire Marshal, Pittsburg Fire Department, Salina Fire Department, Shawnee County Fire District 4, Shawnee Fire Department, and Wichita Fire Department.