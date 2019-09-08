Kan. bank robber’s note to teller, “Give me 100’s and 50’s”

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced last week to 77 months in federal prison for robbing a bank and a pharmacy and attempting to rob a retail store, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Ralph McGinnis, 63, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

In his plea, McGinnis admitted he robbed the Bank of Labor at 756 Minnesota in Kansas City, Kan. According to documents filed in the case, McGinnis told a teller, “Don’t say anything,” as he handed her a note. The note said: “This is a robbery. Give me 100’s and 50’s.” After the robbery, a security guard followed the robber to a nearby apartment building where McGinnis was living.

The day before the bank robbery, McGinnis was carrying what appeared to be a rifle when he attempted to rob a Family Dollar at 1200 N. 7th Street. After the clerk ducked behind the counter, McGinnis left with no money.

On the same day as the attempted robbery, McGinnis robbed the CVS Pharmacy at 950 Minnesota. He told a clerk he had a gun and would use it if he didn’t get what he wanted. He fled with cash.