Court upholds Pratt Co. man’s conviction on child sex charges

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence for a 32-year-old Pratt County man convicted of aggravated criminal sodomy.

Dashaun Howling challenged his conviction by attacking the district court’s admission of videotaped testimony of the child, testimony about that interview and the sufficiency of the evidence. But, the state high court ruled in favor of the district court’s decision to admit the evidence. The court rejected Howling’s argument that the evidence presented was insufficient to support the conviction.

He was originally charged with rape and aggravated criminal sodomy based on allegations made by his then 4-year-old daughter. It happened when the child spent the night with Howling on June 20, 2015.

A jury found him guilty of the sodomy count, but not guilty of the rape charge.

He’s serving the life sentence out of state, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections website.