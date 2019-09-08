Concealed carry application numbers continue to decline in Kansas

TOPEKA – – Despite the Legislature’s temporary reduction of the application fee for new concealed carry licenses, the number of Kansans applying continued to decline in 2019 fiscal year, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 3,841 new applications. The figures represent a more than 21 percent decrease from the prior fiscal year and the lowest number of applications received in a fiscal year since the licensing program began in 2006.

Last year, the application fee for new licenses was reduced for one fiscal year from $132.50 to $112. Effective July 1, 2019, that new-license fee returned to $132.50. The cost for license renewals remains unchanged at $25. Renewal applications submitted after expiration do increase to $40. Licenses six months or more past expiration without submitting a renewal application are considered permanently expired and must reapply in order to regain their license.

While the number of new applications has waned, most Kansans who already have licenses are choosing to keep their licenses active. The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received more than 16,400 renewal applications during the 2019 fiscal year.

Licenses are still required in most states, and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 states. Currently, more than 82,300 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “We continue to work with other states to ensure Kansas licenses are recognized.”

A legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans to carry concealed without a license. Schmidt also encouraged all Kansans who intend to carry firearms to pursue training opportunities whether or not required by law. He reminded all Kansans who choose to carry firearms to comply with properly posted signage and all applicable laws.

More information on the concealed carry licensing program is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov/concealed-carry.