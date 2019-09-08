Barton Soccer: Men beat Western Texas; Women fall to Hutch

Barton Men 3 Western Texas 0

The Barton Community College men’s soccer team combined a solid defensive effort behind a pair of first half goals Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex to earn a 3-0 victory over Western Texas College.

Notching their second consecutive shutout, the Cougars improve to 3-0-1 on the season while dropping the Westerners to 0-2-0 overall. Barton will have a quick turnaround as they conclude the weekend homestead with a 4:30 p.m. kick against Rose State College Sunday afternoon.

Hutchinson Women 2 Barton 0

The Barton Community College women’s soccer team fell 3-0 Saturday afternoon at the Cougar Soccer Complex in a much anticipated Jayhawk Conference affair with Hutchinson Community College.

The Cougars suffer their first loss in conference play falling to 1-1-0 and 1-4-0 on the season while the Blue Dragons’ conference opener improves to 3-1-0 on the year.

Next up for the Lady Cougars is a trip to Hesston on Wednesday.