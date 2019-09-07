Weekend Weather

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.