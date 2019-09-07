Weekend Weather

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.