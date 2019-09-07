Sunday Weather

Sunday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 86.