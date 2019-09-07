Sunday Weather

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Monday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.