Saturday Sports Headlines

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier capped Pittsburgh’s six-run seventh inning with a two-run triple, and the Pirates rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4. Last-place Pittsburgh scored each of its runs in the seventh with two outs. Josh Bell hit a two-run single off Andrew Miller. After run-scoring hits by pinch hitter Melky Cabrera and José Osuna, Frazier made it 7-4 when he tripled high off the 21-foot wall in right field.

MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Lopez pitched six innings of four-hit ball and Hunter Dozier homered, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 3-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Whit Merrifield and Ryan O’Hearn each had two hits and an RBI for the Royals, who have won five of six. Ian Kennedy earned his 27th save.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension on Friday, locking up the playmaking wide receiver whose off-the-field issues left his future in the NFL in question just a couple months ago. The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose the terms of contracts.

National Headlines

NEW YORK (AP) _ Second seed Rafael Nadal and No. 5 Daniil Medvedev have advanced to tomorrow’s U.S. Open men’s final Nadal knocked off Matteo Berrettini, 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 after Medvedev defeated Grigor Dimitrov, 7-6, 6-4, 6-3. Nadal will be seeking his fourth U.S. Open title and 19th Grand Slam.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) _ Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener. A run-in with general manager Mike Mayock had put Brown in jeopardy of being suspended. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ Hank Bachmeier threw for 282 yards and a touchdown to help 24th-ranked Boise State get a 14-7 victory against Marshall. George Holani finished with 103 yards on 22 carries, the first running back to eclipse the 100-yard mark against Marshall in two years. The Broncos snapped Marshall’s streak of 19 victories when the Thundering Herd score first.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Kansas City 3 Miami 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 4 Oakland 4 (Bot 10th, 2nd game)

Final Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 0

Final Texas 7 Baltimore 6

Final Boston 6 N-Y Yankees 1

Final L-A Angels 5 Chi White Sox 4

Final Oakland 7 Detroit 3 (1st game)

Final Houston 7 Seattle 4

Final Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2 (11 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco 5 L-A Dodgers 3 (Bot 9th)

Final Pittsburgh 9 St. Louis 4

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 3

Final N-Y Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

Final Milwaukee 7 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 7 Cincinnati 5

Final Colorado 3 San Diego 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (24)Boise St. 14 Marshall 7