Police chase of wanted Kansas felon ends with injury crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a chase and injury crash.

Just after 5:10 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of North. Ash to assist the Kansas Department of Corrections in apprehending a 26-year-old man later identified as Brian Scovel with a felony warrant for absconding, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Scovel got into a Ford Fusion and the officers attempted to stop the vehicle. Scovel failed to stop initially, but soon after pulled over. He then drove off again leading officers on a brief pursuit.

The pursuit came to an end after Scovel ran a stop sign at Douglas and Green and struck a red Ford Explorer causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Explorer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Scovel and a female passenger were taken into custody and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Scovel is being held on request charges that include a parole violation, driving while license canceled, suspect or revoked, Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, Aggravated Battery; intentional bodily harm with a deadly weapon and additional traffic violations, according to the Sedgwick County booking report.

He has previous convictions for theft, aggravated assault, forgery and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He absconded on August 22.