Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Canvass

Monday, September 9, 2019 8:30 a.m. Until Close

-The County Commission will meet as the Board of County Canvassers on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. in the Office of the County Clerk. At that time, they will canvass ballots from the September 5, 2019 USD No. 428 Special Question Submitted Election.

Agenda Meeting

Monday, September 9, 2019 – 9:00 a.m. or Immediately Following the Canvass Until Close

D. Minutes of the August 26, 2019, and the September 3, 2019, Regular Meetings are not available at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. SOLID WASTE: SCS Engineers – Proposal for Tier 2 Nonmethane Organic Compound Testing and Reporting:

-The Barton County Landfill is regulated for emissions by the New Sources Performance Standards (NSPS) for Municipal Solid Waste. Based on the amount of waste currently accepted, and calculated capacity, the landfill exceeds the Tier 1 calculations and therefore a Tier 2 survey must be completed per regulations. SCS Engineers provided Landfill management with a proposal for Tier 2 Nonmethane Organic Compound (NMOC) testing and reporting. The field survey and required reporting is proposed in the amount of $24,600.00. Phil Hathcock, Solid Waste Director, will provide details.

C. SOLID WASTE: Proposal for Phase 4 Pre-Construction Services – Construction Plans, Specifications and Bid Documents, Bidding Assistance and Pre-Construction Soil Testing:

-The Barton County Landfill is currently placing waste in the Phase 3 of the landfill. To facilitate maximum compaction of the waste, and best operation of the landfill, management suggests constructing Lateral Expansion Phase 4. SCS Engineers submitted a proposal to Solid Waste management to prepare a set of construction plans, specification and bid documents for use in the bidding and construction of the Lateral Expansion Phase 4 at the Landfill. The cost of services is estimated at $48,500.00. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

D. COUNTY SERVICES: INFORMATIONAL UPDATE: -Mr. Hathcock will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties. The September webinar is What you need to know about the Kansas Open Meetings Act, presented by Jay Hall, Legislative Policy Director and General Counsel. The webinar is available to County officials at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference Room, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties. The September webinar is What you need to know about the Kansas Open Meetings Act, presented by Jay Hall, Legislative Policy Director and General Counsel. The webinar is available to County officials at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference Room, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

SEPTEMBER 9, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the close of the Agenda Meeting – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

10:45 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the Health Department are scheduled for September 12, 2019.

