K-State announces $105M in capital improvement project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State announced a $105 million capital improvement project Saturday that includes a large renovation of Bill Snyder Family Stadium and additional projects to help other athletic programs.

The school already has raised $69 million for the work, which will begin in May.

The biggest projects involve the football program. The stadium will get new south end zone suites along with a new indoor practice facility, and outdoor practice fields will be built next door.

Kansas State will also build a new $17.5 million volleyball arena and a $13 million training center for its Olympic sports programs. Both of those facilities will be located near the football stadium and Bramlage Coliseum, consolidating the Wildcats’ athletic programs on one campus.