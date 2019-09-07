Great Bend teen hospitalized after rollover accident

BARTON COUNTY— One person was injured in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Saturday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Angela Natalie Enriquez, 18, Great Bend, was northbound in the 100 Block of 20th Avenue.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It left the roadway to the right, entered the ditch, struck a culvert and rolled into a field on the east side of the road.

EMS transported Enriquez to the hospital in Great Bend. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.