Driver dies after NW Kansas semi, pickup crash

RAWLINS COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Rawlins County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford pickup driven by Derrick D. Bassnett, 50, Trenton, NE., was eastbound on County Road AA fourteen miles west and nine miles north of the U.S. 36 and Kansas Highway 35 Junction.

The pickup entered the intersection and was unable to see a northbound 2009 International semi driven by Joshua Joe Friemel, 29, Colby coming due to the tall corn. The semi struck the pickup on the passenger side.

Bassnett was transported to the hospital in Atwood where he died.

Friemel was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.