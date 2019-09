bartonsports.com

The Barton Community College volleyball team faced one of their toughest squads Friday evening, falling on the road in four sets to fourteenth ranked in Division II Cloud County Community College 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, and 25-17.

The loss drops the Cougars to 7-4 on the season, while the T-Birds remain unbeaten moving onto 10-0. Barton will look to regroup before hosting their home opener and Jayhawk Conference opener Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. against Dodge City Community.