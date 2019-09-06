Wanted suspect jailed after found with stolen shopping cart

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect after an inquiry about a stolen grocery store cart.

On Thursday, a police officer driving on Iron Avenue near Third Street in Salina noticed a Save A Lot grocery store cart at a nearby residence, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

When the officer stopped to ask the resident about it, he observed Anthony Bowman-Brooks, Jr., 29, of Salina.

The officer ran a check on Bowman-Brooks and learned that he had an active felony warrant from Jackson County, Mo., for failure to appear on a drug charge, Forrester said.

Bowman-Brooks left the residence in a vehicle, but the officer was able to stop the vehicle in the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

Bowman-Brooks ran from the traffic stop, but was apprehended behind a residence in the 900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue and he had in his possession a metal business card holder that had what appeared to be methamphetamine in it, according to Forrester.

Bowman-Brooks was arrested on requested charges of Interference with a law enforcement officer, Possession of a stimulant and Possession of drug paraphernalia and the felony warrant out of Jackson County, Missouri.