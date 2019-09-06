USD 428 releases statement

Statement from USD 428 following mail-in ballot outcome of two failed school bonds…

Today, and every day, we strive to serve our students and community. USD 428 heard from voters in yesterday’s election, and while we may not have received the answer we hoped for, we are grateful for the community’s participation.

The goals of the bond proposal were to address the needs identified through an extensive process of community research and feedback, and those needs still exist.

USD 428 would like to thank the voters and community members who participated in this process. We would also like to thank the Board of Education, and the Facilities Master Plan Committee, who volunteered countless hours researching needs and drafting the proposal for our community.

We will continue to strive for excellence in our work to educate and prepare all students to become responsible citizens and lifelong learners.

Sincerely,

USD 428 Administration