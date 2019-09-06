Police: SW Kan. student posted threat involving a knife on social media

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and USD 457 officials are investigating a student involved in alleged knife attack.

On Tuesday, the staff at Charles Stones Intermediate Center 401 N Jennie Barker Road in Garden City asked police to investigate rumors of a knife being brought to the school, according to Senior Master Patrol Officer Robert Scrivner.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned two students were involved in a physical altercation with one of the parties later making threats toward the other student.

Police also learned one of the students had posted on social media a threat involving a knife made towards the other student.

The Garden City Police Department will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney’s Office requesting charges of Criminal Threat on one of the students involved in the altercation.

Fifth and sixth grade students attend Stone Intermediate Center.

Police encouraged parents to remind children to report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators, staff at school and or the Garden City Police Department.