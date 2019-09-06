Great Bend Post

Police: Student in custody for alleged threats at McPherson High School

McPHERSON— Law enforcement authorities and USD 418 officals are investigating alleged threats to students at McPherson High School.

On Thursday evening, McPherson Police received a report from McPherson USD 418 staff concerning a 15-year-old former student possibly threatening to commit violence at McPherson High School, according to a media release.

On Friday morning, McPherson High School administration reported to police that a 15-year-old student had threatened to commit violence at the school. Police have taken the student into custody for criminal threat.

 

 