Police release security camera images of Kan. armed robbery suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and searching for a suspect.

Just after 1:3 a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a convenience store at 102 SE 37th Street in Topeka on a panic alarm, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers arrived to find that the panic alarm was activated by the clerk due to an Aggravated Robbery to the business.

The clerk advised a black male wearing a ski mask, gray sweatpants, and dark hoodie came into the business, brandished a silver semi-auto handgun and demanded money.

The suspect left southbound from the business and then east through the houses with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the robbery suspect and released security camera images.