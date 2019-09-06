Update: Suspect was holding cash from Kan. bank robbery when arrested

TOPEKA, KAN. – A Kansas man was charged Thursday with bank robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

James E. Freeman, 55, Topeka, is charged with one count of bank robbery. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Topeka alleges he robbed U.S. Bank at 719 South Kansas Avenue in Topeka. An affidavit alleges Freeman entered the bank at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4. He began striking the counter with his right hand and screaming, “Just give me money,” and “This is a robbery.” He left the bank with cash.

A Topeka police officer responding to the bank robbery call found Freeman walking on 6th Street about a block from the bank. Freeman was holding cash in his hands when he was arrested.

If convicted, Freeman faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Topeka Police Department and the FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag is prosecuting.

—————

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the US Bank at 719 SW Kansas Avenue in Topeka on a report of a robbery that had just occurred to the business, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

Upon arrival Officers learned a subject entered the business demanded money and then fled the area on foot. A description of the subject was broadcast to other officers in the area.

A short time later a subject matching suspect’s description was located near 6th and Harrison Street and was taken into custody without incident, according to Beightel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation responded and is the lead investigating agency on this robbery. Police have not released the suspect’s name and requested charges in the case.