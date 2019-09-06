KHP helps reunite missing turtle with Kansas owner

SALINE COUNTY —A Salina man’s turtle escaped three years ago. On Thursday, a concerned citizen spotted it crossing Markley Road by the baseball fields and stopped to make sure it didn’t get hit, according to a social media report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP Master Trooper Davis and Lieutenant Riedel stopped to assist.

Lucky enough the owner placed an ID tag on the shell just for this occasion.￼

The owner was amazed and delighted to find out that his turtle had been found and was still alive.￼ The missing turtle and owner now re-united.