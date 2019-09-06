Kansas man jailed for alleged murder after fatal parking lot fight

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal beating in a Kansas grocery store parking lot and have made an arrest.

Just after 2a.m. Wednesday. Police responded to a disturbance in the Dillons parking lot in the 2200 Block of North Rock Road, according to officer Charley Davidson.

At the scene, officers located a man unconscious and with critical injuries. The victim identified as 33-year-old Haley Collins was transported to an area hospital.

Investigators have learned that Collins and a suspect identified as 35-year-old Steven Speakman were involved in a disagreement, according to Davidson. Speakman battered Collins during the dispute. On Thursday, Collins died.

Police arrested Speakman at the scene of the fight for aggravated battery. He is now being held without bond on a requested charge of first-degree murder.

This is the 21st criminal homicide this year in Wichita, according to Davidson.