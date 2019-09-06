Great Bend Boys and Girls cruise to team titles in own invitational

The Great Bend Boys and Girls Cross Country teams both won team title’s Thursday at the Great Bend Invitational held at the Lake Barton Course.

The Lady Panthers won the team title by placing five runners in the top eight. Mayra Ramirez won the race in a time of 16:51.7. Emilia Diaz placed fifth for Great Bend while teammate Haley McCormick as sixth, McKenna Esfeld seventh and Reagan Huslig eighth.

The Panther boys were led by a third place finish from Kaiden Esfeld, a fourth place finish by Sage Cauley,a fifth place finish by Collin Hammond, a sixth place finish by Alex Smith and an eighth place finish by Evan Hammond.

The Panther return to action next Thursday at Hesston.

Great Bend Invitational

Boys Team Scores

1. Great Bend 21

2. Garden City 48

3. Newton 63

4. Wichita Southeast 124

5. Salina South 148

6. McPherson 152

7. Hays 166

Great Bend Results

3. Kaiden Esfeld

4. Sage Cauley

5. Collin Hammond

6. Alex Smith

8. Evan Hammond

19. Matthew Huslig

Girls Team Scores

1. Great Bend 19

2. Garden City 56

3. Hays 68

4. Salina South 91

Great Bend Results

3. Mayra Ramirez

5. Emilia Diaz

6. Haley mcCormick

7. McKenna Esfeld

8. Reagan Huslig

13. Emma Loomis

18. Briana Perez

19. Hannah Loomis

26. August Siefkes