Friday Sports Headlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville’s 2018 season began to unravel in Kansas City. The Chiefs scored on three of their first four possessions, led 20-0 at halftime and seemingly could have dictated the final score. Kansas City went on to win 30-14 and sent the Jags into a seven-game tailspin that ruined their much-hyped season and caused them to make the ultra-expensive decision at quarterback. They’re counting on that offseason move making a huge difference in the rematch Sunday in Jacksonville.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordy Mercer put the Tigers ahead with their third home run of the fourth inning, and Detroit overcame a three-run deficit in a victory for the first time this year by beating Kansas City 6-4. The Royals built a 3-0 lead in the second. Harold Castro started the comeback with an RBI single in the third, and Detroit took a 4-3 lead in the fourth off Glenn Sparkman when Brandon Dixon, Dawel Lugo and Mercer went deep for the Tigers’ first three-homer inning this year.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and hit a two-run single for his first big league RBIs, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rout the San Francisco Giants 10-0 to open a three-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored twice for the Cardinals, who for the sixth time in seven games. San Francisco has lost five of six and eight of 10, dropping 9½ games back for the NL’s second wild card.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room is hardly a pressure-packed place with the NFL’s regular season rapidly approaching. A team that many peg as the AFC favorites is full of jokesters, a hard-working yet light-hearted attitude pervasive. In fact, that may just be one of the things that drives Kansas City to a Super Bowl berth.

UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 Conference got off to a 10-0 start this season. There were some struggles even though every Big 12 team won its opener for the first time since 2012. West Virginia got outgained in yards, Kansas needed a late touchdown to win its opener for Les Miles and West Virginia struggled offensively. All were against FCS teams. Still, the Big 12 is the only FBS or FCS conference without a loss. Two Big 12 games this week are against SEC teams, including a top-10 matchup with LSU at Texas.

National Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) _ Aaron Rodgers hit Jimmy Graham in the second quarter for the game’s only touchdown as the Green Bay Packers tripped the Chicago Bears, 10-3 at Soldier Field. Both Rodgers and Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky were sacked five times as defense controlled a pair of shaky attacks. The Packers logged just 213 total net yards, while Chicago had 254. The Bears failed to score after Eddy Pineiro drilled a 38-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

UNDATED (AP) _ The St. Louis Cardinals continue to enjoy a 2 ½-game lead over the Chicago Cubs atop the NL Central. Dakota Hudson pitched six innings of one-hit ball and the Cardinals rode homers by Paul DeJong and Paul Goldschmidt to a 10-0 pounding of San Francisco. Kyle Schwarber’s grand slam highlighted a five-run sixth that led the Cubs to a 10-5 win at Milwaukee.

ATLANTA (AP) _ Atlanta’s lead in the NL East is up to eight games after Max Fried outpitched Stephen Strasburg in the Braves’ 4-2 victory over the second-place Washington Nationals. Fried pitched one-hit ball over seven innings, yielding only a first-inning single to NL batting leader Anthony Rendon. Ronald Acuna Jr. homered in the Braves’ seventh consecutive win.

BOSTON (AP) _ The Minnesota Twins were able to celebrate a 2-1 win over the Boston Red Sox after left fielder Eddie Rosario threw out Rafael Devers at home plate for the final out. Pinch-hitter Willians Astudillo (as-too-DEE’-uh) drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning with just the second hit of the night for Minnesota. The Twins took two of three in Boston and wrapped up an 8-2 road trip that puts them atop the AL Central by 6 ½ games over Cleveland.

UNDATED (AP) _ Tampa Bay has stayed atop the AL wild-card standings by a half-game over Oakland, with Cleveland 1 ½ games back. Austin Meadows’ 27th home run of the season gave the Rays a 5-4 lead in a 6-4 victory over the Blue Jays. Josh Phegley smacked a two-run home run and Robbie Grossman added a two-run triple while the Athletics scored seven times in the seventh to turn a 6-1 deficit into an eventual 10-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 7 Cleveland 1

Final Detroit 6 Kansas City 4

Final Oakland 10 L-A Angels 6

Final Texas 3 Baltimore 1

Final Minnesota 2 Boston 1

Final Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4

Final Houston 11 Seattle 9 (13 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 10 San Francisco 0

Final Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 3 (11 Innings)

Final Atlanta 4 Washington 2

Final Miami 10 Pittsburgh 7

Final Chi Cubs 10 Milwaukee 5

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 10 Chicago 3