Dakota’s Deals – Fri. Sept. 6th

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED – GARAGE SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019 FROM 3PM-7PM LOCATED AT 2731 DRY CREEK GREAT BEND. Harley Men’s Leathers and clothing like new condition, gas powered lawn equipment, airless paint system used once, home interior items, custom made blinds and drapes, Chiefs and Royals Jackets, misc. items and more!

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED – ADOPT-A-PET EVENT SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019 FROM 10AM-2PM AT ORSCHELN IN GREAT BEND. Serving lunch including hamburgers, cheeseburgers, brats & hotdogs right off the Traeger! Your choice of meat, baked beans, chips, cookies, & bottle of water for a $6 donation. All funds go towards the care of the animals at the shelter.

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

1. 240 ROUND BALES OF PRAIRIE HAY FOR SALE – THIS YEARS CUTTING – NEVER RAINED ON.

620-786-5907

2. 1926 FORD MOTEL T ROADSTER FOR SALE ORIGINAL.

48 STUDABAKER CHAMPION 50,000 MILES ON IT MOSTLY ORIGINAL.

640-7432

3. 2009 MUSTANG 45TH ANNIVERSARY PREMIUM EDITION, V6 ENGINE, LEATHER INTERIOR, AFTERMARKET WHEELS 110,000 MILES ON IT. ASKING $7,000.

2016 MUSTANG WHITE IN COLOR, CLOTH INTERIOR, NEW DUAL EXHAUST SET UP V6 ENGINE. $14,900.

282-0424

4. 4 FREE ROOSTERS, FARM FRESH EGGS FOR SALE, BIRD CAGES (VARIOUS COLORS/SIZES) FOR SALE, 2 – 10 GALLON FISH TANKS FOR SALE.

792-7074

GOATS FOR SALE – 2 FEMALE, 1 FIXED MALE.

791-8520

5. LOOKING FOR A LARGE CHEST FREEZER.

JOHN DEERE MOWER FOR SALE MODEL 340 WITH 4 48″ CUT.

785-483-1722

6. 2 FLOOR FURNACES FOR SALE.

786-5903

7. SNOWBLOWER FOR SALE- HAS A BROKEN ROD ( COULD BE USED FOR PARTS – OR REBUILD ) 30″ SWIPE, 2 STAGE, LIGHT, CHAINS ON TIRES.

620-792-9717

8. LOOKING FOR A BICYCLE HELMET SIZE L/XL.

620-792-6525

9. PEACHES FOR SALE $1 PLASTIC BAG FULL, 5 GAL BUCKET $3

TOMATOES FOR SALE

620-797-0159

10. VANITY COUNTERTOP FOR A BATHROOM FOR SALE, PUZZLES, BABY WALKER.

797-0231

TRUCK TOPPER FOR SALE FOR A FORD RANGER, GO CART FOR SALE.

797-0404

11. 30″ GAS RANGE – WORKS WELL CLEAN, BLACK AND WHITE COLOR.

617-2274

12. LOOKING FOR A MATRESS FOR A FULL SIZE BED – NEEDS TO BE CLEAN. WILL BUY OR TRADE.

FOR SALE OR TRADE – DOUBLE BARREL WOOD BURNING STOVE – BRAND NEW.

785-259-4200

13. 1972 JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER 30″ CUT $200

SNAPPER RIDING MOWER $200

CRAFTSMAN ROTOTILLER $100

620-804-3529

14. 2003 9650 JOHN DEERE COMBINE FOR SALE COMES WITH 930R RIGID PLATFORM HEADER TRAILER. HAS 4200 ENGINE HOURS AND 3100 SEPARTOR HOURS.

620-672-1811

15. BOXES TO GIVEAWAY – 3 GOOD SIZE, 1 SMALLER. HATE TO THROW THEM AWAY.

793-8059

16. DEER TAPESTRY FOR SALE – FROM ITALY ITS BEEN STORED, VIBRANT COLORS, MEASURES 70X48″ ASKING $15.

HANGING LIGHT FIXTURE – GOOD SHAPE AND CURRENT TREND ASKING $10.

792-6560

17. LOOKING FOR A BAIT CASTING REEL OR A SPINNING REEL.

786-1997

18. POWER TOOLS, AMMO BOXES & MORE.

282-1585