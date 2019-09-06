Cottonwood District – Grain Sorghum Field Day

The Cottonwood Extension District will be hosting a Grain Sorghum Plot Field Day in Barton County on Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. It is located 2 miles E. and 4 miles N. of Hoisington, at NE 20 Ave. & ¼ mile East of NE 150th Rd.

Seed Company representatives will be on-hand to discuss their sorghum hybrids. Area Extension Agronomy specialists Lucas Haag will discuss sorghum production practices and answer any questions.

At 12 noon a complimentary meal will be provided courtesy of the seed companies.

RSVP is requested for the meal count by Friday, September 13 call the Cottonwood Extension – Great Bend Office at 620-793-1910.