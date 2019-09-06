Cop Shop (9/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/5)

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 9:08 a.m. a burglary was reported at 397 1/2 Grove Ter.

Criminal Damage

At 11:01 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 126 Kiowa Rd.

EMS / Fire Assistance

At 11:34 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3004 Centre Street in Albert.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/5)

Criminal Damage

At 8:24 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 2123 Main Street.

At 10:06 a.m. a report of someone breaking out the rear window on his vehicle at 3219 24th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:37 a.m. a report of a pickup and trailer jacked knifed in the parking lot at 80 10th Street was made.

At 7:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 12th Street & Morphy Street.

Injury Accident

At 7:09 p.m. Suzanne Evans was southbound on Monroe and struck Mariah Viegra who was westbound on 17th Street.

Sick Person

At 10:19 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1615 16th Street.