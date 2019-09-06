Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/5)

BOOKED: Anthony Sitts of Ellinwood on a BTDC case for violation of rest. order with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Trinity Galliart on serve sentence.

RELEASED: Transferred Dalton Satudinger to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Transferred Jason Payne to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Transferred Jason Bitter to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Joshua Alonzo of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal trespass and contempt of court. Time served.

RELEASED: Miguel A. Gonzalez of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal warrant for contempt of court x3, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Jerome Koett of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for attempted murder in the 2nd degree, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated endangerment of child x6, battery, criminal threat, and aggravated assault, after posting $25,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Anthony Sitts of Ellinwood on a BTDC case for violation or rest. order posted a bond of $1,000.