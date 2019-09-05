Wireless connection at the Landfill more than expected

Barton County Commissioners Tuesday approved the total cost to provide a wireless connection to the Landfill. In February, the board authorized the Information Technology Department to connect the Solid Waste Department to the Courthouse vis a wireless connection. At the same time, it was estimated the project would cost no more than $11,500. But according to Network Administrator Dereck Hollingshead, the final numbers turned out to be higher.

Dereck Hollingshead Audio

Hollingshead noted that the wireless connection eliminates the need to replace the server as well as some reoccurring costs and also improves data backup solutions.

Commissioners approved the final cost figures on a 5-0 vote.