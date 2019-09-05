US Marshals locate Kan. felon who allegedly shot woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and after asking the public for help have located a suspect and made an arrest.

Just after 11:00 p.m. August 27, police were dispatched to the 2500 Block of SW Clay in Topeka after report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. AMR transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

Information gathered has led investigators to issue an attempt to locate for Donald Jackson Jr, 44 of Topeka. He was last seen leaving the area in a small, red, two door vehicle, according to Jones.

On Wednesday, the US Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force located Jackson and arrested for on requested charges that include Aggravated Battery, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Jackson has numerous convictions that include arson, criminal threat, obstruction and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was released from prison August 15.

—————

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a suspect.

Just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 2500 Block of SW Clay in Topeka after report of a shooting, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman who was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. AMR transported her to a local hospital for treatment.

Information gathered has led investigators to issue an attempt to locate for Donald Jackson Jr, 44 of Topeka. He was last seen leaving the area in a small, red, two door vehicle, according to Jones.

Police advised the public not approach Jackson and notify law enforcement if you see him.

Jackson has numerous convictions that include arson, criminal threat, obstruction and for drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was released from prison August 15.