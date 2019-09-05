Troopers find 32 pounds of pot, THC cartridges, pills during traffic stop

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol observed an eastbound Nissan Pathfinder speeding near York, according to a media release. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found approximately 18 pounds of marijuana as well as 800 THC vape cartridges. The driver, Aaron Braun, 26, of Madison, Wisconsin, and passenger, Kristofor Cooks, 27, of Fitchburg, Wisconsin were both arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Both were booked into the York County Jail.

Later Tuesday morning, another trooper observed a Ford F-250 with a license plate violation traveling eastbound near North Platte. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 14 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple types of controlled pills. The driver, Keith Cerney, 32, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no drug tax stamp. He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail.