Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs had one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history last season. Now, with the addition of speedy rookie Mecole Hardman and two-time All-Pro running back LeSean McCoy, there is reason to believe they could be even better. The first big test comes Sunday when the Chiefs open the regular season at Jacksonville.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kevin Pillar had four hits, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to cool off the St. Louis Cardinals 9-8. Brandon Crawford and Mike Yastrzemski also homered for San Francisco, which snapped a four-game losing streak. Paul Goldschmidt drove in four runs and Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis, which lost for just the fourth time in 18 games. St. Louis remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jorge Soler extended his team record with his 40th homer, Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon had three hits each, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4. The Royals are the last team in baseball history to have a player reach 40 home runs in a season. Prior to Tuesday, Mike Moustakas held the club record with 38 in 2017. Jakob Junis gave up four runs and seven hits over seven innings for Kansas City.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — With career highs in catches and yards, reserve wide receiver Tevin Bush gave West Virginia a boost in the season opener and he’ll be looking to make more contributions Saturday at Missouri. A self-described “sparkplug,” Bush had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 win over James Madison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will start the season on the injury report. The team listed Foles on its initial report with an abdominal oblique injury. But the Jaguars say he’s expected to play in the season opener against Kansas City. Foles had some soreness following training camp.

UNDATED (AP) — Ninth-ranked Texas is hosting its first Top 10 matchup in 11 years when the Longhorns play sixth-ranked LSU. The Big 12’s best game Saturday is the first regular-season meeting for the Longhorns and Tigers since 1954. Just more than nine months ago, Texas capped a 10-win season with a win over SEC runner-up Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Big 12 is coming off an opening weekend when all 10 teams won.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas will retire the No. 33 jersey of women’s basketball player Kamie Ethridge, the first time the school has so honored a female athlete. Ethridge was the national player of the year, leading Texas to the 1986 NCAA championship. The Longhorns were the first undefeated women’s champions in NCAA history at 34-0. She remains the school’s career assists leader with 776. Ethridge also won an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. in 1998. She is currently head coach at Washington State.

BOSTON (AP) _ Mookie Betts homered on the first two pitches he saw, collecting four hits and five RBIs in all, and Eduardo Rodriguez allowed just five singles in seven shutout innings to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Joc Pederson hit a leadoff homer and a two-run shot as the Los Angeles Dodgers set a National League record with their 250th long ball this season in beating the Colorado Rockies 7-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Pederson, on a powerful tear at the plate, socked five homers and a double in a string of six at-bats that dated back to Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Sean Murphy homered for his first hit in his major league debut, Marcus Semien added a two-run shot two batters later and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0. Murphy drove an 0-1 pitch from Jake Jewell over the right center wall in the fifth inning and replays showed his proud parents cheering and celebrating in the stands.

PHOENIX (AP) _ Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Zac Gallen lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning on a clean single by the San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado. Machado ripped a line drive into right field. The ball was hit so hard, outfielder Jarrod Dyson tried to scoop it up and fire to first base, but he bobbled the transfer and Machado reached easily. Gallen had struck out six, walked one, hit a batter and thrown 88 pitches entering the seventh.

NEW YORK (AP) —Rafael Nadal has reached his 33rd Grand Slam semifinal and prevented Diego Schwartzman from making it to his first. Nadal beat Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to move a step closer to a fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th major title in all, which would be just one short of Roger Federer’s record. Nadal will meet No. 24 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Texas 1

Final Boston 6 Minnesota 2

Final Kansas City 5 Detroit 4

Final Cleveland 8 Chi White Sox 6

Final Oakland 4 L-A Angels 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 8 Washington 4

Final Cincinnati 8 Philadelphia 5

Final Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5

Final San Francisco 9 St. Louis 8

Final Arizona 4 San Diego 1

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Colorado 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Green Bay at Chicago 8:20 p.m. Thursday