Suspect captured in California sentenced for fatal fight in Kansas

COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) — A 23-year-old man captured in Souther California was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the death of an Oklahoma man in Kansas.

Ty Bohlander was sentenced Tuesday to 59 months in prison in the death of 64-year-old James McFarland of Tulsa, whose body was found along a road in southeast Kansas in April 2017.

In March, the Santa Monica California Police Department located and arrested him in conjunction with the Cherokee County, Kansas Sheriff’s Department.

Bohlander and his 58-year-old mother, Diana Bohlander, pleaded guilty in July to voluntary manslaughter after initially being charged with first-degree murder. Diana Bohlander’s sentencing was rescheduled because her attorney couldn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says the Bohlanders and McFarland were living out in a van. McFarland died of blunt force trauma to the head during an argument with Ty Bohlander.