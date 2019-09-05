Sheriff’s deputies make drug bust at home in NW Kansas

DECATUR COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, the Decatur County Sheriff’s office reported they received information about a shipment of marijuana coming to a residence on west Sappa Street in the city limits of Oberlin, according to a social media report.

Surveillance was conducted over a 48 hour period on the residence. A search warrant was obtained and signed. The sheriffs office then conducted a controlled buy from the residence of 14 grams of marijuana and then conducted a felony car stop on the property owner’s car after leaving the residence.

Deputies recovered another 12 grams of marijuana during the search of the vehicle.

Upon conducting the search of the residence, deputies seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia, a pound and a half of marijuana and a scale used in the transactions.

Deputies arrested the owner of the residence. Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.