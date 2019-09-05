September marks the busiest time for agriculture

If you ask most people in Kansas what the busiest time of the year is on the farm, they would probably says the summer wheat harvest. If they say that, you can probably be assured that they were not farmers or someone associated with the agriculture industry in the state. Most people associated with Kansas ag will tell you that the fall is the busiest time on the farm with corn, soybean and milo harvest taking place at almost the same time. On top of that, farmers will be planting next years wheat crop this month which means producers are stretched thin. It’s also a busy time at the Great Bend Coop where Matt Penka serves as the Cooperative’s Grain Merchandiser.

Finding storage space for all the fall crops is also a challenge at this time every year although Penka feels the Great Bend Coop enters the fall harves in pretty good shape.

Tuesday’s National Agriculture Statistics Service reported showed just how close the fall harvest is. The agency reported that 1% of the corn in the state has been harvested, near the 4% average at this point in the growing season. Other crops are also making good progress. About 83% of the soybeans in Kansas are setting pods, with 3% of soybean crops already dropping leaves. About 1% of the Kansas sorghum crop has now matured.