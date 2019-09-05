Preliminary Numbers: USD 428 voters say ‘no’ to school bond issue

Voters within the Great Bend school district voted against a $44.87 million bond to help with renovations to its entire district. The mail-in ballots were sent to registered voters August 20, and were due back to the Barton County Clerk’s Office Thursday, Sept. 5.

The first question of $41,750,000 failed with 2,538 voting against the bond, and 1,993 votes in favor of the bond.

The second question of $3,120,000 required the first question to pass, but there were 2,886 ‘no’ votes and 1,624 ‘yes’ votes.

The total number of ballots counted was 4,547, for a 43.4% voter turnout. There were 10,469 ballots mailed out to registered USD 428 voters. Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman was hoping for closer to 80%, a number that previous mail-in ballots usually have.

In his interview on Room 428 on 1590 KVGB that aired Sept. 3, USD 428 Superintendent Khris Thexton noted if the school bond issue didn’t pass, the district and school board will have to reevaluate their plans.

“We’ll have to step back and find out what issues are first and foremost in everyone’s mind,” Thexton said. “We’ll go to the board and come up with a plan on what to do next.”

Proposed renovations included new entrances to elementary schools, new sixth-grade classroom wing at the middle school, turf field at the middle school, storm shelters at the high school, remodeling the Washington Education Center, and building a new Transportation, Maintenance, and Grounds building at the District Education Center site.

Find out more details of the school bond issue at greatbendschools.net.