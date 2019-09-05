Police make arrest for alleged prostitution at Kan. massage parlor

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a business in Hutchinson that may have been offering sexual favors.

Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department’s Repeat Offender Unit and Detective Division conducted a search warrant at The Spring Spa, 1509 N. Lorraine Street after receiving numerous reports of sexual acts being offered as part of the service, according to a media release.

An undercover operation was conducted and a detective was offered a sexual act, which he declined. The offer confirmed previous reports.

During a search of the building, officers located numerous items consistent with prostitution. Authorities arrested 54-year-old Yu Jun Fang on suspicion of promoting the sale of sexual relations, maintaining an establishment, and one count of promoting the sale of sexual relations. Her bond is set at $3,000.

Police say the investigation continues into Fang’s possible involvement within a larger organization.